Amber alert issued for girl, 5, boy 6, who may have been kidnapped in Broward County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for two children who were last seen in Deerfield Beach. Authorities believe the boy and girl were kidnapped.

According to the alert, Zaynah Obidy 5, and Zain Obidy, 6, were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach and may be with Max Carias-Carrilo, 36.

“Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache,” according to FDLE’s alert. Carias-Carrilo is five-feet, eight-inches and 170 pounds. He’s bald with brown eyes.

Zaynah is three-feet. six-inches and 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is four-feet tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The three may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with Florida license plate PJH1B, according to FDLE.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately,” the Amber Alert reads. You are asked to contact the FDLE at 888-356-4474, call 911 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4226.