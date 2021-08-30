Miami Herald Logo
Two men traveled from Virginia to Broward. One killed the other in a hotel room, cops say

Virginia man faces a murder charge after Broward Sheriff’s Office say he killed the man he traveled to South Florida with at a Dania Beach Red Carpet Inn.
A Virginia man is facing a murder charge after detectives say he killed the person he traveled to South Florida with inside Dania Beach hotel room, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Brian Blair, of Virginia, later confessed to stabbing the victim to death, BSO said.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in reporting that a man had been found dead at the Red Carpet Inn, 2460 W. State Rd. 84.

Deputies found “the victim deceased and the room disheveled showing signs of a possible struggle,” BSO said. The victim was not identified by BSO.

Blair, BSO said, was found “through proactive investigative methods,” and was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday.

He is being held without bond at Broward’s Main Jail.

