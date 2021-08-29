Two men and a boy shot late Saturday night near a food truck in Broward County

An overnight triple shooting in West Park hospitalized two men and a boy in Sunday’s first hours, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO described their injuries as “not life threatening.”

The call came in to BSO at 12:56 a.m. from the 5700 block of W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., where detectives found the victims. They were shot on the side of the street where a food truck was parked in front of a Boost Mobile store.

#BREAKING: @browardsheriff investigating possible drive-by shooting outside food truck on Hallandale Beach Blvd & SW 58th Ave, one block east of 441. Per family member of victim, at least 4 people were shot. Working to get more info from deputies. Reports on @WPLGLocal10. pic.twitter.com/0abaCOWJ32 — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) August 29, 2021

