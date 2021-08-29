Crime
Two men and a boy shot late Saturday night near a food truck in Broward County
An overnight triple shooting in West Park hospitalized two men and a boy in Sunday’s first hours, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
BSO described their injuries as “not life threatening.”
The call came in to BSO at 12:56 a.m. from the 5700 block of W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., where detectives found the victims. They were shot on the side of the street where a food truck was parked in front of a Boost Mobile store.
