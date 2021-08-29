One man dead in a Broward home, cops say. One woman charged with first degree murder

Crime scene tape

A death investigation from Friday led to a Saturday arrest on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines police say.

After about a day of searching, Pines cops arrested Michelle Gibb, 57. Pines police said Gibb was a temporary resident at the home in the 400 block of Northwest 106th Terrace where they found the body of a man at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Her permanent address is listed in Broward County court records as being in Big Pine Key.

Pines police have yet to release the victim’s name.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.