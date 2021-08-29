Miami Herald Logo
One man dead in a Broward home, cops say. One woman charged with first degree murder

A death investigation from Friday led to a Saturday arrest on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines police say.

After about a day of searching, Pines cops arrested Michelle Gibb, 57. Pines police said Gibb was a temporary resident at the home in the 400 block of Northwest 106th Terrace where they found the body of a man at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Her permanent address is listed in Broward County court records as being in Big Pine Key.

Pines police have yet to release the victim’s name.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

