Watch the chilling scene when a South Beach tourist was shot, and what happened after

It looked like a scene out of a horror movie. But it was very real.

A man in a multicolored shirt and beige shorts is walking calmly down the street in South Beach in daylight. He is holding a gun, aims the weapon, shoots, laughs.

Tuesday evening’s horrific events, which ended in one man being killed and another arrested, was caught on camera in cellphone videos taken by bystanders.

One video obtained by the Miami Herald shows suspect Tamarius Davis, of Norcross, Georgia, strolling casually past the Winter Haven Hotel, on 14th Street, aiming his gun east toward Ocean Drive and firing.

“Bang!”

A man in dreadlocks, just feet away in front of him, scurries away, narrowly escaping a bullet.

The second video obtained by the Miami Herald shows the chaotic scene outside La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant, 1412 Ocean Dr., after 21-year-old diner Dustin Wakefield was shot.

Officers are seen giving CPR to the father of one, who was dining with his family, on the blood-soaked patio. That’s where where Davis is accused of shooting the tourist moments before. A woman screams hysterically over and over again off camera.

Davis’ take-down and arrest in an alleyway nearby was also filmed from above by a witness in the Penguin Hotel at 1418 Ocean Dr. The suspect is splayed on his back on the ground as officers surround him. A gun is also seen in the frame.

According to a police report, the 22-year-old Davis told officers he shot the Colorado tourist because the suspect said he was “high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.”

Davis is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder for the man he almost shot moments before heading to the restaurant. He made his first appearance in Miami-Dade bond court on Wednesday, and was ordered held in jail before trial.