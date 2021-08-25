A South Beach tourist was shot to death. Suspect told police he was ‘high on mushrooms’

A 21-year-old man who shot and killed a Colorado tourist inside a South Beach restaurant says he was “high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered,” according to an arrest report.

Miami Beach police have arrested Tamarius David, 21, of Norcross, Georgia, who was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at La Cerveceria, in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive. Killed was 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, who was dining with his family inside the restaurant. David told police he “randomly chose” to shoot Wakefield, and attack another man minutes earlier on the street.

David was arrested in an alleyway next door. In a video obtained by the Miami Herald, he can be heard yelling: “I did it. I did it.”

Wakefield’s uncle told the Herald that Wakefield was vacationing with his family, wife and 1-year-old son.

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying it’s time to die. He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” said Mike Wakefield, who was not in South Beach but heard the account from his family. “Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

Dustin Wakefield worked in the construction industry and loved music and hunting, his uncle said.

“He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad,” he said.

This report will be updated.