Shooting in South Beach leaves one man dead, one in custody, police say

A stretch of Ocean Drive in Miami Beach was close off Tuesday night after a shooting left one man dead, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Shortly after the shooting, Miami Beach police said officers had located a wounded man and a “possible subject has been detained and a firearm located.”

UPDATE: Police and Fire Rescue rendered first-aid at the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he unfortunately has died.



Detectives remain on scene investigating the events that transpired. One male subject is in police custody. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 25, 2021

About two hours later, police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

No information on what led to the shooting was released Tuesday night. One person remained in police custody, but it wasn’t clear if any charges had been filed.

“Detectives remain on scene investigating the events that transpired,” police said.