Crime

A Broward jail deputy used a flashlight for battery on an inmate, sheriff’s office says

If a Broward sheriff’s detention deputy used a flashlight on a recalcitrant inmate’s fingers and hands, as an internal affairs investigation claims Delroy Rose did, the Broward State Attorney’s Office counts it as battery.

That’s why Rose, 56, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. The state filed charges this week for an incident alleged to have happened Oct. 29 at BSO’s North Broward Bureau jail.

While Rose was working the jail’s male infirmary unit, a probable cause affidavit says, he saw an inmate throw a cup with “an unknown substance into the vestibule area of the unit.”

Rose soon tried to close the inmate’s cell door, but the inmate “maintained a firm grasp of the flap, preventing Rose from closing the flap,” the affidavit said. “Rose then retrieved his flashlight and repeatedly struck [the inmate’s]) hands and fingers, ultimately securing the door flap.”

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
