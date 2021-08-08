One man dead after overnight shooting, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

Exactly what happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in West Park remains under investigation, but Broward Sheriff’s Office is certain of one thing: a man was shot dead.

BSO deputies answering a home invasion call at 5700 Southwest 27th Street, a block north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, found the man dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

