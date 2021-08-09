Miami Herald Logo
Crime

Father and son still in critical condition after Saturday shooting, Miami police say

A father and his child are in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Saturday morning shooting, Miami police say.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports the boy’s name is Reynold Antrobus.

Police say after a 2 a.m. ShotSpotter alert, officers got to Northwest 44th Street between 17th and 18th Avenues and found only bullet casings. They later learned from Miami-Dade police that Reynold’s father had driven both of them to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police say the shooting remains under investigation “with a lot of moving parts.” Anyone who wants to share information can call Miami police at 305-579-6111 or, to remain anonymous, Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

