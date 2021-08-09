Father and son still in critical condition after Saturday shooting, Miami police say

A father and his child are in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Saturday morning shooting, Miami police say.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports the boy’s name is Reynold Antrobus.

Police say after a 2 a.m. ShotSpotter alert, officers got to Northwest 44th Street between 17th and 18th Avenues and found only bullet casings. They later learned from Miami-Dade police that Reynold’s father had driven both of them to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police say the shooting remains under investigation “with a lot of moving parts.” Anyone who wants to share information can call Miami police at 305-579-6111 or, to remain anonymous, Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

We have a 10 year old boy who was the victim of a shooting by a soulless person(s). While @MiamiPD will do everything we can to catch the cowards responsible, this young man is fighting for his life. Please pause to send prayers of healing and comfort for him and his family. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 8, 2021

