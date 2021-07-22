Rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami. They’re wanted on warrants from Louisiana

- Facebook

Rapper Fredo Bang was arrested in Miami on Thursday on a warrant out of Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Givens, 25, hails from Baton Rogue, Louisiana, but lives in Miami Lakes. He had been scheduled to perform Friday at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens.

His associate, a rapper named Lit Yoshi, was arrested Wednesday in Miami on an out-of-state warrant as well. Lit Yoshi’s real name is Mieyoshi Young, and he is wanted on an attempted murder charge in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

Both men are associated with a rap group known as Top Boy Gorilla, or TBG, which had been feuding with the crew of another Louisiana rapper known as YoungBoy. He belongs to a group called NBA, or Never Broke Again.

Two years ago, Miami-Dade police homicide detectives had been looking to speak to Givens and Young about the feud. The reason: somebody in a passing car opened fire on YoungBoy — whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden — outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

In the gun battle, YoungBoy’s girlfriend was shot and wounded, and three innocent innocent bystanders were grazed: a Texas man, his girlfriend and her 5-year-old son. But one stray bullet killed Mohamad Jradi, 43, a Hertz rental car employee who had just finished his shift across the street.

No one has been charged in Miami-Dade for the shooting.

Prosecutors in Louisiana, however, have publicly linked Young and the TBG group to the Sunny Isles Beach shooting. According to the Advocate, a judge in Louisiana in February ruled that evidence of the Sunny Isles Beach shooting could be used against Young, who was awaiting trial for an attempted murder case in Baton Rogue

The shootings in two different states all stem from the same rappers’ feud, East Baton Rogue prosecutors said.

“Once again, the motive and intent is retaliation against NBA by Edwards, a TBG member,” a prosecutor wrote in a court filing, according to The Advocate.

Givens, whose debut album “Most Hated” was released in April 2020, has been involved in a number of feuds in Louisiana over the years.

In 2016, he was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument with a man in Baton Rouge. He had been released on parole.