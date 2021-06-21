Toyota drivers trade gunshots on I-95 during the Miami rush hour, FHP says

Drivers in black Toyotas engaged in a rolling shootout on Interstate 95 as Monday morning’s rush hour began in Northeast Miami-Dade, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The bullets between the Toyota Venza and the Toyota Camry flew around 7 a.m. as the two cars barreled down I-95’s southbound lanes, FHP said, parallel to the Northwest 151st Street exit on the northbound side.

Both cars were hit, but neither driver was, and each driver called the police. The Venza driver pulled off onto the right shoulder of I-95 to call while the Camry driver continued to the Northwest 125th Street exit and phoned in the shooting after exiting the highway there.

FHP and Miami-Dade police are investigating what troopers termed “a road rage incident.”