Homestead - South Dade
Five-year-old killed after Homestead hit-and-run, police say. Driver is still on the loose
A five-year-old boy has been killed following a hit-and-run crash in Homestead. Police are still searching for the driver.
Sometime Saturday evening, officers were called to a hit-and-run at the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue, Homestead police said.
Police have so far learned the five-year-old was hit by a car, which a description of has yet to be released. The unknown driver fled the crash.
The boy was air-lifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition, where he later died.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
