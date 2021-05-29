Five-year-old killed after Homestead hit-and-run, police say. Driver is still on the loose

Homestead police are looking for a driver who killed a five-year-old boy Saturday in a hit-and-run. Police have not yet released the driver or car’s description. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A five-year-old boy has been killed following a hit-and-run crash in Homestead. Police are still searching for the driver.

Sometime Saturday evening, officers were called to a hit-and-run at the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue, Homestead police said.

Police have so far learned the five-year-old was hit by a car, which a description of has yet to be released. The unknown driver fled the crash.

The boy was air-lifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition, where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.