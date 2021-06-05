What cops say happened during a Maserati chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade and Broward

A Saturday morning police chase that spanned southern Broward and North Miami-Dade counties ended with one crash, three people arrested and four people — those three and a Miami-Dade police officer — being taken to a hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All four had injuries that FHP described as “non-life threatening.”

Troopers arrested Devona Keon, 32, and James Dasher, 30, on charges of grand theft, driving without a license and fleeing and eluding. Dasher, an Opa-locka resident, has a Broward County warrant after his failure to appear in court for a 2018 traffic criminal case for speeding and driving with a suspended license. Online court records say Dasher owes Broward $383.

FHP said Saturday’s high-speed odyssey began around 9:44 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office sent an alert about a stolen gray Maserati at 9:40 a.m., and a trooper said he saw one at Interstate 95 and Sheridan Street. When he tried to make a traffic stop on the car, FHP said, the car accelerated onto I-95 South.

Once in Miami-Dade, FHP said, the Maserati driver got off at the next exit, Ives Dairy Road, and headed west. Miami-Dade joined the chase and continued it when a PIT maneuver attempt didn’t spin out the Maserati but left a trooper’s car unable to continue.

The Maserati driver jumped onto the Florida Turnpike and headed back north, FHP said. The crash that ended the chase happened just south of Griffin Road. All four people injured in the crash were taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital.