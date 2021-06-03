Construction worker killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County, troopers say

A construction worker was struck and killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Broward County, troopers said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A construction worker was struck and killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Broward County, troopers said.

The worker was struck in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver who hit him kept going. The express lanes, which were closed during the investigation, have reopened.

Troopers said they will not disclose the worker’s name until family is notified. They also don’t have any vehicle description yet.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call FHP.

This bulletin will be updated.