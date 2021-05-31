Crime

10-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot outside of an Opa-locka home, reports say

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot outside of a home in Opa-locka, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Rutland Street Sunday night.

Police said a car pulled up to the home, where several children were playing outside, and started shooting paintball guns, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Someone inside the home, with a real gun, then shot back, NBC6 reports. At least one person, a 10-year-old child, was hit.

The boy’s family told WSVN he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word yet on what condition he’s in.

Opa-locka police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
