Crime

Double shooting leaves one dead at apartment complex just outside Miami, police say

A Thursday morning argument turned into a Thursday morning homicide, Miami-Dade police say.

Around 10 a.m., Miami-Dade police, say, a kerfuffle between two men intensified when someone pulled out a gun. When the shooting finished, one man was dead and another wounded. He was taken to an area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

This all occurred at 1320 NW 79th St., the address of Hibiscus Pointe Apartments.

This developing story will be updated.

