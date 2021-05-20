Crime
Double shooting leaves one dead at apartment complex just outside Miami, police say
A Thursday morning argument turned into a Thursday morning homicide, Miami-Dade police say.
Around 10 a.m., Miami-Dade police, say, a kerfuffle between two men intensified when someone pulled out a gun. When the shooting finished, one man was dead and another wounded. He was taken to an area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
This all occurred at 1320 NW 79th St., the address of Hibiscus Pointe Apartments.
This developing story will be updated.
