Two people found shot in car near Bird Road gas station, and one died, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were found shot inside a car near a gas station on Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

One of them, a man, died at the hospital, according to Miami-Dade police. The other, a woman, is in stable condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 on Thursday showed a black car, with multiple bullet holes, in front of a Chevron gas station in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 107th Avenue. The car was towed early Thursday.

Meanwhile, another investigation was happening less than two miles away in a residential neighborhood in the area of Southwest 50th Street and 98th Avenue. Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald early Thursday that the two investigations are related.

The gunman who shot the victims also turned himself in to police, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Police have not disclosed if the victims knew the shooter, if they were shot while driving on Bird Road or if they went to the gas station seeking help. Police have also not disclosed the names or ages of the victim or the suspect.

