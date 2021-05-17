A mother, father and 5-year-old victimized in a morning home invasion, Miami-Dade cops say

A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects.

Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked armed men aborted their trip to school. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the mother and father.

“Thankfully, they did not touch the 5-year-old,” Zabaleta said. “They kept her with her mom. The father was assaulted. He was struck at least one time. He sustained minor injuries. They kept demanding personal property.”

The robbers left with stolen goods from the house in the family’s 2019 white Land Rover Discovery. Zabaleta added that the car was found abandoned two blocks from the house. Police don’t have a detailed description of the two robbers.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.