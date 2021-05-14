Miami-Dade County

One hospitalized after reports of shooting at The Falls

One person was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting at the Falls shopping mall in Southwest Miami-Dade County Friday night, May 14, 2021.
One person was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting at the Falls shopping mall in Southwest Miami-Dade County Friday night, May 14, 2021. Miami Herald

One person was hospitalized after Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at The Falls shopping mall Friday night.

Medics arrived at the popular mall, located at 8888 Southwest 136th Street, at 8:49 p.m. and took one person to Jackson South Medical Center, according to Miami-Dade fire’s dispatch office.

The patient arrived at the hospital at 9:03 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

He said, however, that it’s not clear if that person suffered a gunshot wound.

This is the second mall shooting in South Florida in less than a week. Last Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting at the Aventura Mall after an argument between two groups of people turned violent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service