One hospitalized after reports of shooting at The Falls

One person was hospitalized after Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at The Falls shopping mall Friday night.

Medics arrived at the popular mall, located at 8888 Southwest 136th Street, at 8:49 p.m. and took one person to Jackson South Medical Center, according to Miami-Dade fire’s dispatch office.

The patient arrived at the hospital at 9:03 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

He said, however, that it’s not clear if that person suffered a gunshot wound.

This is the second mall shooting in South Florida in less than a week. Last Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting at the Aventura Mall after an argument between two groups of people turned violent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.