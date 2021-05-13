Man arrested after van covered in pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic slogans appears in Miami

A Miami boat captain and his sister were driving on a street near Coconut Grove on Thursday afternoon when they saw a group of men using markers to scrawl on a van with swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs. Shocked, they turned around to video-record them — and at least six men began raising their arms in the Nazi salute.

“To see actual Nazis gleefully writing on their presumably rented van was just shocking,” Todd Amelung-Wilson said. “They seemed pretty proud of themselves.”

The bizarre encounter happened on Southwest 27th Street near 24th Avenue in Miami about 1:30 p.m. Their identities were unknown, but according to Miami police, one of the men was later arrested for disobeying a lawful order after the van was found obstructing traffic. The details of the arrest were not immediately available.

“We were really shaken,” said Amelung-Wilson, who took the video.

The men may be part of a small virulently anti-Semitic group called the Goyim Defense League, which regularly engages in stunts to harass Jewish people and have been in Florida this month. Last week, they were in Central Florida protesting at a Holocaust education center.

Their arrival in South Florida has alarmed local Jewish leaders, which circulated warnings about the group this week.

“It is imperative that no matter what they say you DO NOT ENGAGE them in any way, even though it may be very tempting to do so,” one warning circulated online said. “The goal, our goal, is to simply ignore them and to avoid a confrontation of any kind. Be aware that various law enforcement enforcement agencies are engaged in gathering intelligence and making sure that everything stays peaceful.”

Yesterday, a group of neo-Nazis covered a van in window paint and hurled anti-Semitic hate at a pro-Israel rally in Boca Raton, Florida. The group streamed their stunt to a white supremacist video site. Inside was a hate group that includes ex-Proud Boy "Jovi Val" (Jovanni Valle) https://t.co/BQRv4DQwGo pic.twitter.com/AEuHmg9o0i — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 13, 2021

The Goyim Defense League spreads conspiracy theories and myths about Jews, and often drives around in vans similar to the one seen in Miami on Thursday. On Tuesday, the group was video-recorded holding up anti-Semitic flags on Griffin Road in Dania Beach, in a Jewish neighborhood.

The van was also seen Wednesday in Boca Raton disrupting a pro-Israel rally, according to a tweet by Rabbi Efrem Goldberg.

“We rally for peace and this van filled with hate, call for genocide and threats kept circling,” he wrote. “Thank you to our local law enforcement for keeping us safe. Hard to believe in the heart of Boca Raton if didn’t see it myself.”

One expert on domestic extremism, Jared Holt, wrote on Twitter that the Boca stunt was live-streamed on a site aimed at white supremacists, and included a former member of the right-wing Proud Boys group.

Florida has been a hotbed for anti-Semitic incidents, according to an audit by the Anti-Defamation League in 2020. According to the ADL’s annual audit of anti-Semitic incidents released in April, the state saw an increase of 40 percent in harassment and vandalism last year over the previous year; in 2019, there were 91 incidents.

Among the incidents: someone hurling anti-Semitic slurs at a Jewish father and his 12-year-old son as they walked in Miami Beach, graffiti at a construction site in Broward blaming Jews for the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and anti-Semitic remarks made during a Zoom welcome session for Jewish students at Florida International University.

In April, a man was arrested by Coral Gables police for a series of anti-Semitic phrases written on public sites across the city.