Man who screamed anti-Semitic remarks to man and son in Miami Beach arrested, cops say

A man has been arrested on charges, including assault, after police say he chanted anti-Semitic epithets at a man and his 12-year-old son, who are visiting South Florida from New York.

Lamont Collins, 39, of Kentucky, was arrested Monday and was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $3,500 bond.

According to police, the father and son were walking in the 1600 block of Michigan Ave. just before 9 p.m. Sunday

“The defendant unprovoked and for no apparent reason began chanting ‘I am going to f---ing kill you, f---ing Jews,’” an officer wrote in Collins’ arrest report. “The victim stated that he felt in fear for his well-being and for the safety of his family due to the defendant’s verbal threats toward them.”

Police said the father and son tried to get away from Collins by entering The Frieze Ice Cream Factory, off Lincoln Road at Michigan Avenue, where other members of the Jewish community gathered. Collins continued to scream hateful language at the group of adults and children, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The defendant made the threatening and anti-Semitic statements targeting the Jewish community then left prior to police arrival,” an officer wrote in the report.

A be-on-the lookout alert was issued and just after noon Monday and an officer spotted Collins in the area of 4300 Alton Road in Miami Beach.

Police said he resisted when they tried to handcuff him. Two hunting knives were found in his backpack, police said. According to police, Collins continued “making anti-Semitic remarks while in custody...”

In response to the incident, first reported by WSVN7, ADL Florida said it was “horrified that a Jewish man and his son were subject to #antisemitic threats in #MiamiBeach, on the 4th night of #Hanukkah. “

1/2 Horrified that a Jewish man and his son were subject to #antisemitic threats in #MiamiBeach, on the 4th night of #Hanukkah. Thank you @MiamiBeachPD for taking quick action, making an arrest. https://t.co/OQOWu23kvn — ADL Florida (@ADL_Florida) December 15, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER