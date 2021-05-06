Woman dies after shooting in a downtown Miami apartment building, police say

A woman died Thursday after being shot overnight at a luxury apartment building in downtown Miami, police said.

The shooting occurred at Caoba Miami, an apartment building built in 2019, where two-bedroom apartments rent for at least $3,000 per month.

Miami police say they got to Caoba, 698 NE First Ave., around 1:20 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s. She died shortly after Miami Fire Rescue took her to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation,” Miami police said.