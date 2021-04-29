Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo calls out the court system after latest fatal shooting

A Thursday afternoon shooting killed a man in Miami’s Allapattah area, Miami Chief of Police Art Acevedo said.

A report of shots fired brought officers to 2028 NW 24th St. around 1:05 p.m., Acevedo said. A man shot several times was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but died about an hour later.

Police are looking for a gunman in his early teens to early 20s. He stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighing around 160 pounds.

The identity of the deceased wasn’t released, pending notification of family members.

Acevedo handled the on-the-scene dissemination of information to the media pack — a job usually left to a public information officer unless it’s a mass shooting or involving a police officer.

Acevedo had a few things to say after what he noted was the second consecutive day with a homicide in Miami and the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

“Judges need to get back to work, prosecutors need to get back to work, defense attorneys need to get back to work,” Acevedo said. “We’re all working. You’re all working. Restaurants are working. Airports are working. Schools are working. Parks are working. Disney World is open.

“If all those places can be open, it’s time for the criminal justice system to be open and operate at full capacity.”

He also wanted to share thoughts on what he called “the coddling of violent criminals” and expressed skepticism about any reputation Florida has for being tough on crime.

“Let me tell you what these guys and, sometimes, these ladies are afraid of,” he continued. “They’re not afraid of dying. They’re afraid of going to prison. Why do you think crooks, violent criminals, are afraid of only one court system? And guess what system that is? The federal court system. It’s time for the state to realize they need to start fearing the state system.”