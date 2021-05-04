Homestead - South Dade

Maserati driver kills cyclist in Miami-Dade hit-run during morning rush hour, FHP says

A Masarati driver hit a cyclist on a South Miami-Dade street Tuesday morning, then left as the cyclist died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho said the Maserati driver was found about a half mile from the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. on Southwest 200th Street near the intersection of 172nd Avenue.

With FHP personnel investigating, drivers should avoid the area the rest of the morning, if possible.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
