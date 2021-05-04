Maserati driver kills cyclist in Miami-Dade hit-run during morning rush hour, FHP says

A Masarati driver hit a cyclist on a South Miami-Dade street Tuesday morning, then left as the cyclist died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho said the Maserati driver was found about a half mile from the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. on Southwest 200th Street near the intersection of 172nd Avenue.

With FHP personnel investigating, drivers should avoid the area the rest of the morning, if possible.