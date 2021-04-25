3-year-old killed in a shooting at a kid’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade, cops say

A Saturday night double shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade left a 3-year-old boy dead and a 21-year-old woman in the hospital, police say.

Miami-Dade police didn’t release the names of the victims, nor did they have any information on the shooter.

The party was being held at the second house east of Miami Avenue on Northeast 158th Street. Police said a ShotSpotter alert summoned them to the home, which they say was being used as a “short-term rental,” saw the boy who had been shot and hustled him to a hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took the woman to Aventura Hospital, where she’s in stable condition.

Anyone who knows anything about this tragedy can call Crime Stoppers of Miami, 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send information via the Crime Stoppers website.