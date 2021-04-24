Crime

Elderly man killed in hit and run crash outside Miami Gun Show. Police search for driver

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class driver hit and killed a 72-year-old man. Miami-Dade police are looking for the driver and the car (pictured).
A Mercedes-Benz C-Class driver hit and killed a 72-year-old man. Miami-Dade police are looking for the driver and the car (pictured). Miami-Dade Police Department

An elderly man was killed in a hit and run crash outside the Miami Gun Show Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police say a person driving a 2015-17 Mercedes-Benz C-Class hit the 72-year-old unidentified man who was trying to cross Southwest 24th Street.

The Mercedes driver didn’t stop and continued driving on 24th Street, police say. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police are searching for the Mercedes, which should have extensive front-end damage and be missing a passenger side mirror cover.

Derek Mann, who spoke with Local 10 News, saw the crash happen in front him.

“The guy ran in front of us to cross the street from the bus stop. We hit the breaks,” Mann told Local 10 News. “The other guy hit him probably going 50 to 60 mph, swerved around, and just took off.”

image0.jpeg
Miami-Dade Police Department
Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service