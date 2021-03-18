Crime

Robbery suspect shot by officer in West Perrine, sources say, and SUV crashes into store

A Miami-Dade police officer shot a robbery suspect Thursday afternoon in the West Perrine area, law enforcement sources say.

Miami-Dade police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting near Southwest 173rd Terrance and Homestead Avenue, which is north of Cutler Bay.

Police sources told the Miami Herald that there was a robbery on the Miami-Dade County busway and the robbery suspect fired on an officer headed for the scene. A chase ended with the robbery suspect shot and his SUV crashed.

Overhead footage from WPLG-Channel 10 shows an SUV with its nose in the front doors of Community Grocery, 17317 Homestead Ave.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service