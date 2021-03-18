Crime
Robbery suspect shot by officer in West Perrine, sources say, and SUV crashes into store
A Miami-Dade police officer shot a robbery suspect Thursday afternoon in the West Perrine area, law enforcement sources say.
Miami-Dade police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting near Southwest 173rd Terrance and Homestead Avenue, which is north of Cutler Bay.
Police sources told the Miami Herald that there was a robbery on the Miami-Dade County busway and the robbery suspect fired on an officer headed for the scene. A chase ended with the robbery suspect shot and his SUV crashed.
Overhead footage from WPLG-Channel 10 shows an SUV with its nose in the front doors of Community Grocery, 17317 Homestead Ave.
Comments