Robbery suspect shot by officer in West Perrine, sources say, and SUV crashes into store

A Miami-Dade police officer shot a robbery suspect Thursday afternoon in the West Perrine area, law enforcement sources say.

Miami-Dade police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting near Southwest 173rd Terrance and Homestead Avenue, which is north of Cutler Bay.

Police sources told the Miami Herald that there was a robbery on the Miami-Dade County busway and the robbery suspect fired on an officer headed for the scene. A chase ended with the robbery suspect shot and his SUV crashed.

Overhead footage from WPLG-Channel 10 shows an SUV with its nose in the front doors of Community Grocery, 17317 Homestead Ave.

#UPDATE: This is a police-involved shooting. The media staging area is Hibiscus and the Busway. https://t.co/DZ5nktLCUp — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 18, 2021