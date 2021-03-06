FEMA vaccine site abandoned state rules, gave vaccine to any resident 18 and over

The Florida City FEMA satellite site was administering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone that was a Florida resident and 18 and over, abandoning state rules. Miami Herald

In a confusing FEMA mix-up, possibly over 100 Floridians were given the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to be part of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligible groups.

On Saturday, the FEMA satellite vaccine site in Florida City was giving vaccines to anyone that was a Florida resident and was 18 and over, according to sources at the site.

Marty Bahamonde, spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the site should be following the same criteria created by DeSantis as all other FEMA sites do. Why the Florida City site deviated from the rules is being looked into.

“The Governor controls the rules on who can get the vaccine,” Bahamonde said.

Currently, the Florida eligibility list does not allow just anyone over 18 to get a vaccine. They would need to be part of one of these groups:

▪ Long-term facility residents and staff.

▪ People 65 years of age and older.

▪ Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.

▪ K-12 school employees

▪ Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.

▪ Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

According to one person waiting for the vaccine at the Florida City site, a FEMA site worker was only asking those waiting if they were a Florida resident and were 18 and over. Another worker later came and counted those in line.

The line, at one point, contained at least 100 people and wait times were nearly two hours long. Some people in the line said they had heard of the nearly no-rules vaccine administration through friends.

Bahamonde said the site is allowed to give 500 vaccines a day.