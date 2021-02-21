Three days after Ricky Burton’s murder in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff’s Office had Rashad Stevenson as the lead suspect and an arrest warrant in hand. BSO found Stevenson Sunday morning.

They found him after a person saw a floating body in the canal behind their Northwest 41st Street home. After BSO deputies and dive team pulled the body out of the canal, they had found Stevenson in the canal that’s a literal stone’s throw from the Northwest 38th Terrace block where Burton was found on Thursday.

Stevenson was 23. Burton was 29.

Anyone who knows anything about either death can contact BSO Det. John Curcio or Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4212. Those wanting to stay anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via the Broward Crime Stoppers website.