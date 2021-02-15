Crime
Investigation of hit-and-run that killed one person to shut down I-95 south, FHP says
Monday morning drivers on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade should slide over to Miami Avenue, U.S. 441 or even Biscayne Boulevard after a man was killed in a hit-and-run just south of the Golden Glades Interchange.
Florida Highway Patrol said in an email to the Miami Herald at 8:31 a.m., “Troopers will be shutting down southbound I-95 soon while they investigate. Motorists should avoid the area & seek an alternate route!”
The shutdown would be south of the Golden Glades Interchange and north of the Northwest 135th Street/Opa-locka Boulevard exit.
FHP said the man was walking along the highway around 6:40 a.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Anyone who knows anything about the driver or car involved can contact FHP at *347 (FHP).
