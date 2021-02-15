One person killed, seven injured in Coconut Creek car crash

One person was killed and seven people were injured in a car crash in Broward County late Sunday night.
According to Coconut Creek Police, the two-vehicle crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Sample Road and Northwest 42nd Avenue.
“One person was deceased on-scene. [Seven] other people involved were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries,” the police department said in a statement. “Sample Road in both directions is shut down between Lyons Road and the Florida Turnpike as officers conduct the fatal crash investigation.”
The identity of the crash victim was not released. No further details were available Sunday night.
