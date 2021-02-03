Biggest cut of Jeffrey Epstein’s fortune goes to a non-victim – the U.S. Treasury

An age-old adage has it that the two certainties in life are death and taxes. Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019, and the second inevitability occurred late last year when his estate paid $190 million in estate taxes to the U.S. Treasury Department, newly released documents show.

Lawyers for the Epstein estate, being settled in the U.S. Virgin Islands, filed a 20-page accounting report on Monday for the final three months of 2020. Voluminous underlying annexes that accompany that report but were not on the public-facing court website, obtained by McClatchy and the Miami Herald, show that the Epstein estate also made two separate payments of $95 million late last year. Representatives for the estate confirmed the payments were for the estate tax, what some call the death tax.

McClatchy and the Miami Herald also learned that Epstein’s 2008 Gulfstream G550 sold late last year for $10.6 million, considerably below the original asking price of above $17 million. It was purchased by a company incorporated in California in December called N550GP LLC. The corporate documents show an Ontario, California, address and were signed by Julian Gonzales, who works for a home builder called Frontier Communities.

The annexes for the latest accounting of the Epstein estate provided clues to the transaction, such as payments to AIC Title Services for the title transfer of an aircraft.

Frontier officials declined to comment. The FAA confirmed that N550GP LLC filed registration paperwork for the jet on Jan. 6.

Over the years, the jet had become known as the “Lolita Express,” reputedly used to ferry young girls to Epstein’s private hideaway in the Virgin Islands.

Buried deep in the documents was a single page that referenced the two payments of $95 million to the Treasury Department.

It’s unclear if that reflects an estimated payment that will change when the estate is fully settled or is on a portion of his estate with more to come. Little more is publicly available about Epstein’s payment beyond the headline number.

The co-executors for the estate — Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren K. Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn — had originally estimated for the courts that the Epstein estate was valued at $577 million. In later filings, that number grew above $636 million with investment gains and asset sales.

A tax revamp passed by Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump gave an estate tax break to the wealthy. It temporarily raised to $11.2 million the threshold over which estates would have to pay taxes on accumulated wealth. It means that up to that amount, the Epstein estate would not be taxed. Then it would be taxed at roughly $345,000 for the next million, then the remainder of the estate’s value would be taxed at a rate of 40%.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation using the temporary increase in the threshold and the 40% rate would put the Epstein estate’s value at about $485 million, less than the original $577 million valuation.

But there are numerous potential reasons for the difference, including whether Epstein left an earlier designated inheritance to his brother, Mark Epstein, or anyone else or had taken any number of measures, such as an employing a choice of valuation dates, to lower his estate-tax burden.

While the accounting of the estate shows Epstein in death did in fact pay substantial sums in taxes, it may be less than it appears given the tax shelters available to people with his vast wealth.

“It may be counterbalanced by a zero income tax rate on accumulated but never realized gains and other tax-shelter opportunities for much of the income he earned during his life — a common occurrence for estates of this size,” said Eugene Steuerle, a leading authority on the estate tax for the think tank Urban Institute and co-author of a recent study published in the National Tax Journal on the taxes of the uber rich.

Investment income is taxed at the rate of capital gains, much lower than the tax rates on wage income for high earners. And over the past two decades of his life, Epstein received a generous tax break from the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority that reduced his tax burden in exchange for pledges of local hiring and revenue generation.

The U.S Virgin Islands also allowed Epstein to create tax-free holding companies for his aircraft, including Plan D, LLC, formed for the Gulfstream jet that was sold by the estate.

The tail numbers on Epstein’s plane, N212JE, have been closely tracked since the Herald’s Perversion of Justice series in November 2018 renewed attention on him. They are likely to disappear with the final documentation of the new ownership of the Gulfstream jet.

The Monday update on the Epstein estate’s finances also revealed that it had paid out nearly $50 million between last June and Dec. 31 to women who brought claims to a special Epstein Victims Compensation Fund. No number of payouts was provided, but more than 100 victims have brought claims seeking compensation for abuse by Epstein.