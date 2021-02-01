Jeffrey Epstein estate has paid out $50 million to his victims – so far

Nearly $50 million was paid out through the end of 2020 to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims through a special compensation fund, according to a new filing Monday by the late disgraced financier’s estate.

The report’s fine print showed that through last Dec. 31, the estate paid out about $49.8 million to an unspecified number of victims through the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund, which began operating last June. The estate also now values the Epstein 50% stake in a company that owns the American Yacht Harbor marina in the U.S. Virgin Islands at $5.4 million.

The fifth quarterly accounting was filed to a judge in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s estate is being settled. It shows that by the end of the year, the estate was able to get valuations on his art collection, which was appraised at almost $339,000. The report also showed the estate assets totaling about $240.8 million at the end of 2020, after starting last year with almost $446 million on Sept. 30, 2020. The estate had $49 million in cash on hand at year’s end.

The estate reported new income above $11 million in the final three months of 2020, and $18.8 million in distributions from entities Epstein owned.

Epstein’s Virgin Island company Southern Trust Co. Inc., which received generous tax breaks in exchange for promises to create a data-mining business with lots of local hires, reported steep drops in value, from $128.2 million in the three months ending last Sept. 30 to about $61 million on Dec. 31.

The report was an accounting sheet that offered little explanation for the decline in value of certain companies, although it did provide some hints to Epstein’s tax burdens, including payments in France and an unspecified gift tax of $2.4 million that was paid out.