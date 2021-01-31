Crime

A woman shot and a cop hit by a car. What police say happened before dawn in Broward

A woman is in critical condition, Lauderhill police say, after a shooting incident that spanned three Broward municipalities and included a cop being hit by a getaway car in front of a hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Lt. Mike Santiago of Lauderhill police said.

This began, Santiago said, at 4 a.m. with a shooting in the parking lot of Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr.

The woman shot there was driven to Florida Medical Center, 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes, a city that Broward Sheriff’s Office covers as far as law enforcement. A man jumped out of the car that drove the woman to Florida Medical and ran from Lauderhill police and BSO personnel.

A car trying to pick up the running man, Santiago said, hit a Lauderhill officer.

Meanwhile, the shot woman was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where she’s in serious condition.

Anyone who knows anything can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)

