Fiery wreck in Broward leaves two dead. Detectives trying to figure out what happened.

A fiery wreck over the weekend in Lighthouse Point left two people dead and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives trying to figure out what went wrong.

The two-car crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Northeast 49th Street and North Federal Highway.

Killed were Dana Raymond, 34, and Justin Waldron, 38.

According to BSO, Raymond was heading south on North Federal Highway in a 2017 Kia Optima when she struck the back of a 2011 Hyundai Tucson driven by Waldron. Waldron appeared to have been stopped at a red light.

The impact caused Raymond’s car to catch fire. Waldron’s car was “partially engulfed,” BSO said.

Bystanders who saw the crash were able to remove Raymond from the burning Kia but were not able to get Waldron out. He died in the SUV, BSO said.

Raymond was taken to Broward Health North where she died.

Surveillance and cellphone videos of the crash aired on WPLG Channel 10 show the Kia sedan plowing into Waldon’s SUV and immediately bursting into flames.

A Gofundme page set up to raise money for Raymond’s funeral describes her as “a beautiful loving mom, daughter, sister, family member and friend to many.”