A man was shot and killed while in a car near a Liberty City intersection before dawn Monday, police said.

Miami-Dade police also say they don’t know in which direction the gunman drove from the scene, at the intersection of Northwest 65th Street and 21st Avenue.

Officers found the victim after answering a 5:59 a.m. call from ShotSpotter, a high-tech detection system that alerts police to gunfire in an area.