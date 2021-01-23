Two men killed in afternoon Miami shooting, police say

Two men were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami, Miami police said. Police are investigating the shooting. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Miami police are investigating two men being shot Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Miami police were called to a shot spotter alert near Northwest 17th Avenue and 70th Street. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue came to offer aid to the men, but paramedics pronounced them dead.

Police did not release information on the victims or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.