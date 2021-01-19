First, the car cut them off on Interstate 95. Then came the bullets, FHP said

Someone opened fire on a Chrysler convertible on Interstate 95 in Broward Tuesday after a fight between two drivers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Bullets pierced the front of the car, the windshield and the driver’s side of the tan car. But neither the 16-ear-old driver nor the passenger were hit.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of I-95, just south of Copans Road in Broward County.

By the afternoon, FHP was asking for the community’s help in finding the shooter.

According to FHP, the driver of the convertible was in the center lane when a white vehicle — possibly a Kia or Volkswagen — made an improper lane change from the right lane, cutting the convertible off.

“The Chrysler changed onto the right lane and an altercation ensue[d] between the drivers of the two vehicles,” FHP said in a news release.

After being shot at, the teen driver pulled over to the right lane and called 911. The driver received minor cuts from the broken windshield.

The driver of the white car, who FHP said was a woman, took off. The passenger, a man, is the one who fired, FHP said.

This is not the first time there has been a shooting on a South Florida Highway. In November, one vehicle was shot and another vehicle lost a passenger window when someone opened fire on I-95 in Miami-Dade.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *347.