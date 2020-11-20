Man shot, injured in one car on I-95, another vehicle damaged by gunfire

A man was shot in one car and another vehicle was damaged as gunfire erupted on I-95 Friday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in one vehicle was shot and another vehicle was damaged as gunfire erupted on I-95 Friday morning, leaving Florida Highway Patrol troopers scrambling to piece together a spread out crime scene in what remained an active investigation into the early afternoon.

FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho said he believed the the man’s wound from the shooting was not life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle struck by gunfire was uninjured.

“We don’t know if it was an exchange of gunfire or if it was random,” said Camacho. “It’s still very active.”

Camacho said a witness said someone inside a white sedan opened fire at a blue SUV driving north on I-95 at Northeast 151st Street just after 10 a.m. The gunfire blew out the passenger window, but the driver was uninjured.

Then a short while later, Camacho said, a gray vehicle showed up at an urgent care center on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 131st Street with several occupants. One of them, a 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound. Camacho said he was transported to Aventura Hospital.

The lieutenant said that just before 1 p.m., investigators were at Aventura Hospital and speaking with the other witnesses to try and piece together what happened.

In January, a Florida International University graduate was shot and killed on I-95 as she was on her way to visit her sick grandfather in the hospital. Melissa Gonazalez, 22, was driving when she was struck by a bullet and killed. Her boyfriend, in the passenger seat, grabbed the steering wheel and guided the car safely to a stop. The shooter still has not been caught.