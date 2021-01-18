6-year-old girl hit during triple shooting at a Miami home has died. Detectives hunt for killer

- Shelda Stvil's Facebook

A 6-year-old Miami girl struck in a triple shooting on Saturday has died of her wounds.

Chassidy Saunders was one of three people shot at a home in Model City on Saturday night. Two adults who were unrelated to her were wounded. As of Monday morning, the Miami police department had not released any details of the shooting, but the girl’s family held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night to honor her.

On social media, family members called Chassidy a “Tik Tok Princess” and showed video clips of her dancing joyously.

“Cassidy was a six-year-old with a bright and promising future,” her aunt wrote on Facebook.

Chassidy is but the latest young victim in a string of shootings in public spaces in North Miami-Dade in recent weeks. Among them:

▪ Four teens were wounded on Jan. 11 when someone opened fired outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. One of those wounded was a 17-year-old girl.

▪ Eight people were wounded — two of them minors — when gunmen on Jan. 3 opened fire at the basketball courts of the Little River Park, 10525 NW 24th Ave. No one died, and police investigators have struggled to even get tips about who might be to blame.

▪ Four young men were shot, also on Jan. 3, at a Dominican food stand in Allapattah. They all survived. The shooter there has not been caught.

The shootings this month have continued an upward trend in gunfire in 2020, a year fueled by the pandemic and social unrest that has also led to a significant jump in murders in Miami-Dade and most other major cities around the country.

The death toll in 2020 included several children caught felled by bullets meant for others Those victims include 7-year-old Alana Washington, who was killed when gunmen sprayed the front of her house with bullets; and Hezekiah Mucherson, also 7, who was killed along with his father when someone opened fire on their truck in Miami Gardens.