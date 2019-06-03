Father shot to death with his 7-year-old son once beat a murder charge

- Miami-Dade Police

The Miami Gardens man shot to death along with his 7-year-old son has been identified as Lavel Mucherson, police said.

Mucherson, with his son Hezekiah, was driving in a pickup truck on Northwest 37th Avenue near 207th Street late Sunday when somebody opened fire on the vehicle.

The Miami Gardens Police Department has been tight lipped on the murder, other than to say detectives believe it was a “targeted” shooting and they are looking for a “dark colored” car that may be involved.

The 31-year-old Mucherson was known to Miami Gardens police.

The department arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder in 2013.

Mucherson was accused of killing a man named Andrew Bondieumaitre in a Miami Gardens apartment complex. The reason, cops say: gunman Murcherson didn’t like the way Bondieumaitre looked at him.

But three years after his arrest, prosecutors later dropped the charge against Mucherson.