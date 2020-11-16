Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

One dead after shooting by Broward sheriff’s deputy at airport area hotel

A Broward sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in what appears to be the parking lot of a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area hotel.

News helicopters, including that of Miami Herald news partner CBS4, saw a body covered by yellow tarpaulin in the parking lot of Home2 Suites by Hilton, surrounded by crime scene tape and numerous BSO deputies and vehicles. BSO announced just before noon that a deputy-involved shooting had occurred in that block.

This story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service