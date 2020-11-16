One dead after shooting by Broward sheriff’s deputy at airport area hotel

A Broward sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in what appears to be the parking lot of a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area hotel.

News helicopters, including that of Miami Herald news partner CBS4, saw a body covered by yellow tarpaulin in the parking lot of Home2 Suites by Hilton, surrounded by crime scene tape and numerous BSO deputies and vehicles. BSO announced just before noon that a deputy-involved shooting had occurred in that block.

This story will be updated.

