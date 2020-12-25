Violent week in South Florida continues as two shootings reported on Christmas Day

Two shootings Friday, Christmas Day, marked the continuation of a violent week in South Florida.

An officer-involved shooting saw one suspect taken into custody in Little Haiti, a Miami police official said. No one was injured. A separate incident saw two men each taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident at about 3:30 p.m. Friday near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest 56th Street.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the official said, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife. The officers attempted to deescalate the situation, the official said, but one officer fired.

No one was struck, and the man was arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident at approximately 5:22 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shot-spotter alert near Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 70th Street. Upon arriving, police found two adult males had been shot; one was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital on his own, while the other was transported to Jackson by Miami Fire Rescue. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The shooting incidents are the eighth reported this week in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Palm Beach County area; six resulted in fatalities.

Herald staff writer Chuck Rabin contributed to this story.