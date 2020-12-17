Miami Herald Logo
Video released of men associated with Sunday’s fatal flea market shooting

Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday of three men who, they say, were involved in an altercation before a fatal shooting at USA Oakland Park Flea Market & Shopping Mall.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot, Sunday afternoon. Most of the video is from inside the flea market, 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd., although parking lot shots show a black Cadillac Escalade speeding away. BSO said witnesses described an altercation, then the shooting and the men racing away to the south in an Escalade-type SUV.

BSO also says the AR-15 rifle they found in the parking lot belonged to the shooting victim.

Anyone who wants to give information on the identities of these men can call BSO Det. Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Those desiring anonymity can go through Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

