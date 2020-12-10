A Homestead mother sent her son’s friend lewd photos and a bestiality video, cops say

A mother showered her son’s 15-year-old best friend with inappropriate photos, text messages, voice mails and requests for kisses on the lips and sex, Homestead police said.

Darling Noa also sent the boy a video of a horse having sex with a person, the arrest report says.

Noa, 43, was booked on lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16, aggravated stalking of a minor, and electronic transmission harmful to minors. As of Thursday afternoon, she remained in Miami-Dade Corrections custody with a $17,500 bond.

The arrest report says the boy was hanging out with friends at Noa’s house the night before Thanksgiving when everybody else fell asleep. He accepted Noa’s offer to drive him home. He didn’t accept Noa’s declaration that she loved him, but, rather pointed out he was 15.

Inappropriate gestures

The report said the boy’s grandfather said Noa stopped by the boy’s house that Saturday, asking what time the boy would be home and for his shirt, pants and shoe sizes. When she stopped by a few days later, the boy told his grandmother to tell Noa he was asleep.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, the report said, Noa texted the boy a photo in which she was wearing nothing up top. The next day, a photo of herself in underwear. Then came the bestiality video.

Noa began sending him texts while he was in school with pet names and stating he sexually aroused her, according to the report. When she asked him if he wanted to have sex with her, she said he could say no and she’d respect that. But, if he said yes, he needed to let her know in advance “so she could give the medicine to her children so they could go to sleep early.”

The report said she also sent him a photo of herself in diaphanous lingerie that left her breasts and genitals visible.

After the boy reported her to Homestead police, he visited his friends at her house. She grabbed his wrist and pulled him in for a kiss on the mouth, but the report said his pullback left her lips landing on his chin.

After her arrest, the report said, Noa admitted her attraction and sending the messages.