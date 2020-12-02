Man already in Atlanta jail is now charged with murder of man on Miami-Dade bus

A man accused of fatally shooting a fellow passenger on a Miami-Dade Transit bus in October is being held in a Georgia jail on charges stemming from a September shooting in Atlanta, Miami police said.

Miami police said Monday that Malik Horton has now been charged with second-degree murder in the bus shooting. He is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the Sept. 19 shooting in Atlanta.

On Oct. 21, police were called to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 36th Street after a man was reported shot on a bus.

Police say Brandon Bennett, 33, argued with the suspect and then was shot as he tried to exit the bus. The suspect also left the bus on Northwest 36th Street and took off on foot; Bennett died at the scene, police said..

Through the investigation, detectives identified Horton as the shooter.

On Nov. 13, detectives from Atlanta Police Department took Horton into custody on an arrest warrant for the Atlanta shooting.

It was not clear if or when Horton would be extradited to South Florida to face the second-degree murder charge.