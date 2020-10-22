A man was found dead next to a transit bus in Miami. Police are searching for the shooter

A 33-year-old man was found shot to death next to a Miami-Dade County Transit bus Wednesday night, Miami police said. Detectives don’t know who shot him.

Officers and paramedics were responding to calls of an unresponsive man inside the bus in the area of Northwest 36th Street near 31st Avenue around 7 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found Brandon Bennett with his legs inside the bus doors and the rest of his body outside of the bus, said Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega.

It is still unclear if Bennett was getting on or off the bus. Miami Fire Rescue determined that he had died from his injuries, police said.

Video taken by local TV stations Wednesday night showed Bennett’s body covered by a tarp next to the transit bus, officers surrounding the area with crime tape.

Homicide detectives are now in the process of reviewing surveillance video to determine what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.