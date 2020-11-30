Driver uninjured after someone opened fire on a car heading east on the 836, FHP says

A white Honda sedan was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon as its driver headed east on State Road 836 near Northwest 72nd Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This is at least the second shooting incident on a South Florida highway this month. On Nov. 20, two cars were hit on Interstate 95. A person in one of the cars suffered non life-threatening injuries. The car lost a passenger side window.

FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho said Monday that no one has been arrested in that incident.

As for Monday’s shooting, Camacho said the bullets flew from a black Toyota sedan at around 1 p.m. The driver, who the witness said was wearing a green mask, took off after the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.