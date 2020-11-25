Miami Herald Logo
Crime

Nine months of road rage crimes put a Broward man behind bars, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol says  Ryan Karl Bryan was  responsible for several road rage incidents over the last nine months, including a shooting.
The Florida Highway Patrol says  Ryan Karl Bryan was  responsible for several road rage incidents over the last nine months, including a shooting. Mami Herald File

Ryan Karl Bryan has caused trouble throughout Broward this year, troopers said. Several road rage incidents, one involving a gun, led to his arrest Sunday.

From February to November in different cities around Broward, multiple incidents of road rage were reported about a person driving a black Infinity, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Some of these offenses included aggressive driving, a shooting and improperly displaying a gun.

The shooting victim identified Bryan, 28, as the suspect. He was arrested on Sunday and is at the Broward County Jail.

This wasn’t the only time Bryan was in trouble with the law for breaking traffic laws, police say.

From March 2011 through May 2016, he paid $3,284.25 in traffic fines in Broward and Miami-Dade County on 15 traffic convictions. Those convictions included the following citations:

Six speeding tickets (58 in a 40, 42 in a 25, 67 in a 45, 63 in a 45, 58 in a 35, 53 in a 35, 60 in a 40).

Running a stop sign

Too fast for conditions

Interfering with approaching traffic

No seat belt

Failure to obey a traffic sign

Improper lane change

Littering

